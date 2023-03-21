3,774 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

