3,960,478 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Acquired by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,960,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,130,000. Vivint Smart Home accounts for about 5.7% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Insider Activity at Vivint Smart Home

In other Vivint Smart Home news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE VVNT remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

