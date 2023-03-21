445 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Elevance Health by 350.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.81. 101,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,256. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.82 and a 200 day moving average of $491.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

