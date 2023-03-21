4,576 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $79,186,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Insider Activity

DXC Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 560,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,870. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.