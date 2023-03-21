4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,020.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,020 ($61.65) and last traded at GBX 4,927.87 ($60.52), with a volume of 70308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,685 ($57.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 5,300 ($65.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,556.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,100.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,904.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

4imprint Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.92%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,365.85%.

(Get Rating)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.