AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($18.79) to GBX 1,800 ($22.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

LON:ABDP traded up GBX 78 ($0.96) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,698 ($20.85). The stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,741.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,579.42. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,850 ($22.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £388.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,970.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

