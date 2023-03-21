Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Trading Up 0.7%

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 715 ($8.78). Approximately 16,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 20,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($8.72).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £328.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 715 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

