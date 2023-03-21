Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.