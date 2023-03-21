Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,183. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

