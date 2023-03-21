Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,297. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

