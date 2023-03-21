Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.98. 209,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

