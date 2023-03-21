Adams Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.38. 122,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.