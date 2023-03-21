Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Universal makes up approximately 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Universal worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Up 2.6 %

UVV stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 32,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.