Adams Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

BRSP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 256,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,513. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $784.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

