Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 1,459,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,277. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

