adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ADS opened at €141.66 ($152.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.68. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

