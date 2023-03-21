Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 170 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,535. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

