Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 375 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 324,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,084. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.