Adirondack Trust Co. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after acquiring an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,596,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

