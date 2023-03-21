Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,605. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

