Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 169 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 557,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,655. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

