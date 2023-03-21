Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $536,865.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $11.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,646. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.