Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0048

Aion (AION) traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Aion has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $108,193.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00160008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00071322 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003529 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

