Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.20 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 134,597 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Airgain by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 837,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

