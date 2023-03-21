Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.20 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.