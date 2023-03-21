Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Hits $1.43

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00005069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $288.09 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 202,042,518 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

