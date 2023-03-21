Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.23 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $77.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00062191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00042191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018655 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,440,912 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,877,752 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.