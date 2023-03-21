Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ATD stock opened at C$62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The firm has a market cap of C$62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$65.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

