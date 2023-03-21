ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shares Down 4.2%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.87 and last traded at $61.87. Approximately 82,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 319,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.