Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.20.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

