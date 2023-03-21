Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

