Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

