Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.38.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

