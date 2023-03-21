Allworth Financial LP Acquires 274,557 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,557 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.23% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

DFAX stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

