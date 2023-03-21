Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

