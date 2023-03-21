Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VUG stock opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

