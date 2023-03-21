Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

