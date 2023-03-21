AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.14 Average PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
ALA opened at C$22.18 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.71 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
