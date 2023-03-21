Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Alex Probyn Sells 5,672 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE AIF traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$58.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,752. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,903.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$41.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.90.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Altus Group

AIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.56.

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Further Reading

