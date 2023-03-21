Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $12.69. Alvarium Tiedemann shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 7,946 shares changing hands.

Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Insider Activity at Alvarium Tiedemann

In other news, Director Peter Yu bought 73,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $696,008.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,837.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alvarium Tiedemann news, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Yu acquired 73,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $696,008.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,837.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 148,166 shares of company stock worth $1,409,127 over the last quarter.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

