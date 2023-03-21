Amaze World Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.72 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003125 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $44,670.25 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

