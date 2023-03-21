Amaze World (AMZE) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $45.60 million and $44,245.41 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

