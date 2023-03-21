Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,009 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. 26,439,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,110,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

