Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 162,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

