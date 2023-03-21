American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Acquires $101,712.50 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Public Education Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 784,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About American Public Education

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research decreased their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

