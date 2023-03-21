American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells $13,475.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $13,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,835.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Public Education Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 784,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,570. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American Public Education by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.