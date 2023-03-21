Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Up 3.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 19,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 56,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised their price target on Amex Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$170.35 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

See Also

