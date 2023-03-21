Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $2.60

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.47.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Shift Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.67. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.