Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $2.60

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.67. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shift Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.