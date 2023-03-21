Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) recently:

3/6/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$20.00.

3/3/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

3/3/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

2/3/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

2/1/2023 – Martinrea International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

1/25/2023 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

