Analyzing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 2.39% 11.09% 4.74% Intra-Cellular Therapies -102.37% -35.88% -31.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $666.82 million 2.73 $15.91 million $0.31 128.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies $250.31 million 17.49 -$256.26 million ($2.72) -16.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.0% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacira BioSciences and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $64.36, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.00%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Volatility and Risk

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

