Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. 1,749,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

